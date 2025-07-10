WI vs AUS 3rd Test Live: When and where to watch West Indies vs Australia pink-ball Test live online in India? This is only the second time that a day-night Test is taking place in the Caribbean and a first in seven years as the West Indies hope to take a leaf out of their success from the Gabba Test a year and a half ago and avoid a whitewash against Australia.

JAMAICA:

West Indies will aim to avoid a whitewash against Australia in the third and final Test in Jamaica, which is a day-nighter, a first in the Caribbean in seven years and the second overall. The West Indies have had a love-hate relationship with the pink-ball Tests, mostly the latter, having lost four out of the five matches. However, the one they won came against Australia at the Gabba, two anomalies in the same sentence. Australia don't usually lose at the Gabba and that was the only day-night Test defeat at home for the 2023 Test champions.

With Australia on course to sweep the series, having won the first two matches, the West Indies would hope to lean onto the good memories of the day-night Test 18 months ago and avoid a whitewash. In all honesty, the West Indies haven't been good enough with the bat. In both Test matches, they had opportunities to snatch the game away, which they didn't do and paid a heavy price. Despite Australia's vulnerable top-order, West Indies always used to find a way to get stuck at their engine room of 5, 6 and 7 - Travis Head, Beau Webster and Alex Carey - and never recovered from it.

For Australia, if he plays, it will be the 100th Test for Mitchell Starc, one of the modern-day legends, who is also closing in on the landmark of 400 wickets in the format, unless he wants to achieve all of that in a home Ashes Test. The Windies head coach hinted at Kraigg Brathwaite paying the price for woeful form, but since he is their most experienced batter, will the hosts trust him for one more game?

When and where to watch WI vs AUS 3rd Test on TV and OTT in India?

The third and final Test match between the West Indies and Australia at the Sabina Park, Jamaica, will kick off at 00:00 hours IST on July 13 (Sunday), since it's a day-nighter for five days. Since the series and matches in the West Indies don't have a TV deal for India, the series decider in Jamaica will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Roston Chase(c), Shai Hope(w), Justin Greaves, Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Tevin Imlach, Anderson Phillip, Kevlon Anderson, Mikyle Louis, Johann Layne

Australia: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Kuhnemann