Why Samit Dravid won't be able to represent India at the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup?

Samit Dravid, who recently earned his maiden India call-up for the multi-format home series against Australia, will not be seen in action for the Boys in Blue at the ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2026. Samit will not be eligible to compete at the next ICC Men's U19 World Cup in 2026.

Samit, who is one of the two sons of the former India captain Rahul Dravid, is already 18 years and 297 days old and will be 21 by the time the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the squad for the ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2026.

Therefore, Samit won't be able to participate in the marquee U19 tournament like his father. Rahul was also unable to feature in a U19 World Cup during his playing days as the ICC did not organise an edition of the tournament between 1988 and 1998.

India U19 squad for one-day series:

Rudra Patel (VC) (GCA), Sahil Parakh (MAHCA), Kartikeya KP (KSCA), Mohd Amaan (C) (UPCA), Kiran Chormale (MAHCA), Abhigyan Kundu (WK) (MCA), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK) (SCA), Samit Dravid (KSCA), Yudhajit Guha (CAB), Samarth N (KSCA), Nikhil Kumar (UTCA), Chetan Sharma (RCA), Hardik Raj (KSCA), Rohit Rajawat (MPCA), Mohd Enaan (KCA)

India U19 squad for four-day series:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Bihar CA), Nitya Pandya (BCA), Vihan Malhotra (VC) (PCA), Soham Patwardhan (C) (MPCA), Kartikeya K P (KSCA), Samit Dravid (KSCA), Abhigyan Kundu (WK) (MCA), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK) (SCA), Chetan Sharma (RCA), Samarth N (KSCA), Aditya Rawat (CAU), Nikhil Kumar (UTCA), Anmoljeet Singh (PCA), Aditya Singh (UPCA), Mohd Enaan (KCA)

