Why is Pakistan team wearing pink jersey against South Africa in first T20I? Pakistan wore pink jerseys in the first T20I against South Africa to support breast cancer awareness under the Pink Ribbon campaign. Captain Salman Agha chose to bowl first, while South Africa’s Tony de Zorzi made his T20I debut in Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi:

During the first T20I against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan players took the field in pink jerseys to promote breast cancer awareness as part of the Pink Ribbon Pakistan campaign. The support staff, coaches, and South Africa players also wore pink ribbons to show their support for the cause.

In the meantime, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first in Rawalpindi. Captain Salman Agha explained the reason behind the decision, stating that chasing is relatively easier in the shortest format and also added the value that Babar Azam and Naseem Shah will bring to the table, after the duo was added to the T20I squad after not picking them for the Asia Cup.

“We are going to bowl first. In Pindi, you never know what to restrict the other team to, we want to bowl as well as possible. We have a few new faces and a few comebacks too so I'm very excited about that. They both have been match-winners for Pakistan in the past, and I'm happy to have them back,” Agha said after the toss.

Tony de Zorzi makes T20I debut

Tony de Zorzi made his T20I debut against Pakistan. The 28-year-old has played 15 Test matches and 17 ODIs; however, with Aiden Markram unavailable for the series, Zorzi earned a call-up. He has played 76 T20 matches in his career, scoring 1347 runs at a strike rate of 118.47. Quinton de Kock, who recently returned to international cricket, will partner him at the top of the order.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira (c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed