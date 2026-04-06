Why is Varun Chakravarthy not playing for KKR in crucial PBKS IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata?

New Delhi:

Kolkata Knight Riders were dealt two blows as they lock horns against Punjab Kings in their third clash in the Indian Premier League 2026 on Monday, April 6. KKR, who lost their opening two matches of the season, are going into the PBKS clash at Eden Gardens without Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine.

KKR won the toss and opted to bat first, with skipper Ajinkya Rahane revealing that Varun missed out due to an injury he picked up while taking a catch in the previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Narine is out as he is sick, Rahane confirmed.

This meant KKR were forced to make twin changes to their team as Navdeep Saini made his team debut. West Indies power hitter Rovman Powell comes in for Narine. "We are going to bat first. Looks like a good wicket, a little bit on the drier side, but it's a very good wicket and slightly less covering of grass as well. That’s the reason to put the runs on the board first," Rahane said at the toss.

"(What needs to be done to turn the tide in their favour?) It’s all about having that belief, having that confidence. Preparation-wise, we’ve been fantastic, each and every player. It’s all about winning the small moments in T20 format. It’s all about giving your best. And if you find that right moment, just give your best. So, as I said, we are confident as a unit and have that belief.

"(Get Sunil Narine up the order maybe?) We will think about that (smiles). Two changes, forced changes. Varun Chakaravarthy, unfortunately, got injured taking a catch in the last game, and Sunil Narine is sick. Powell and Saini are in," Rahane added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer stated that he would have batted first anyway and confirmed there were no changes to the team that defeated the Chennai Super Kings last. "Not at all, I was supposed to bowl as well. So kind of happy with the decision he took. (On working with Ricky Ponting) Our chemistry blossomed right from the Delhi Capitals days. And he’s someone who gives all the sort of liberty and freedom to youngsters in the team. And the inspiration that he is himself, he has played brilliant cricket over the years. And we’ve looked upon him as one of the best cricketers in the world," Iyer said.

"So yeah, working beside him, it’s a phenomenal feeling. And under him at the same time at Punjab Kings, we know he’s got a plethora of ideas. So, I personally feel that it’s a blessing in disguise. Same team for us," he added.