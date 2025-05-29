Why is Tim David not playing vs Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025? Flamboyant Australia batter Tim David missed out on RCB's Qualifier 1 match vs Punjab Kings in Mullanpur. The 29-year-old suffered a hamstring injury earlier in the season and has been out of action since.

Chandigarh:

Punjab Kings will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing IPL 2025. RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl first in the high-voltage clash. After the toss, Patidar noted that Australia quick Josh Hazlewood made his return to the playing XI but didn’t mention anything about Tim David. The flamboyant Australia batter suffered a hamstring injury during the ongoing season and it arguably ruled him out of Qualifier 1.

He suffered a hamstring injury during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad and has been out since. In his absence, Romario Shepherd has done a decent job and the team management has backed him for the game against Punjab in Mullanpur. Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal, who played a vital knock in the previous game against Lucknow Super Giants, has moved to the Impact Player list, with Patidar replacing him in the playing XI.

Teams:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

