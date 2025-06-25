Why is Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne not playing first Test against West Indies? Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith missed the first Test against West Indies in Barbados. While Labuschagne was dropped for his poor form and was replaced by Sam Konstas, Smith had to sit out with a finger injury.

Barbados:

Australia have dropped Marnus Labuschagne from the first Test against West Indies, which is being played at Barbados. The 31-year-old averaged 16.16 in the four Test matches he played in 2025, and even in 2024, the cricketer failed to prove his mettle. There were talks of the team management dropping him from the World Test Championship finale against South Africa, but he was handed an extended run.

After failing at Lord’s, where he scored 17 and 22 runs, respectively, Australia decided to bench him in the first Test against West Indies. Sam Konstas is set to open alongside Usman Khawaja, while Cameron Green has been named at number three. Reflecting upon the decision, Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed that they see Green as a long-term number three prospect in Green and for the same reason, he was picked over Labuschagne.

When it comes to Steve Smith, the veteran is out with a finger injury. Keeper-batter Josh Inglis replaced him at number four in Barbados. Notably, Smith incurred the injury while fielding against the Proteas in the WTC final.

Australia win toss, elects to bat

Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first in the first match of the series. After winning the toss, Cummins noted that the wicket looked good for batting and expects the series to be a tough one.

“We will have a bat first. Looks a good wicket. Away series is always tough,” Cummins said after the toss.

WI vs AUS Playing XI

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite, Brandon King, John Campbell, Shai Hope (wk), Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales