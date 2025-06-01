Why is Richard Gleeson not playing IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 vs Punjab Kings? Mumbai Indians pacer Richard Gleeson is not available to play for his side in the upcoming Qualifier 2 clash against Punjab Kings. In his place, Reece Topley will be making his Mumbai Indians debut in the crucial clash.

Ahmedabad :

The stage is set for Qualifier 2 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Punjab Kings lock horns with Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 1. The must-win clash is crucial for both teams, as the winner of the game will secure a berth in the IPL final, where they will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru, whereas the loser will be eliminated.

The clash saw Punjab Kings winning the toss and opting to bowl first, and as both skippers took centre stage and gave information about the playing XIs, it was revealed by MI skipper Hardik Pandya that pacer Richard Gleeson will be missing the game against Punjab.

It is worth noting that Gleeson left his final over in the eliminator midway against Gujarat Titans. Ashwani Kumar took his place to bowl the remaining balls, and with Gleeson nursing a hamstring injury, he will be missing the must-win Qualifier 2 game against Punjab Kings. In his place, Reece Topley will be making his Mumbai Indians playoffs.

“Playing a tight crucial game, one day break, it's tough but we are into a rhythm and we know what we need to execute. We came very early morning after the game, we needed some rest, most of the guys focused on recovery and being fresh for today. The intensity will be very important and we're looking forward to it. We had to make one change. Reece comes in place of Gleeson who has a niggle. Reece Topley comes in,” MI skipper Hardik Pandya said at the toss.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley