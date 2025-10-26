Why is Richa Ghosh not playing in IND vs BAN Women's World Cup 2025 clash? Explained India face Bangladesh in their last league stage match of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai. India have handed debut to Uma Chetry with Richa Ghosh missing out on this clash.

New Delhi:

Richa Ghosh missed out as India face Bangladesh in their last league stage game in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 on Sunday, October 26. Having already sealed their place in the semifinal, India look to fine-tune themselves ahead of the knockouts.

Part of which is to test their bench strength and combinations as the hosts look to beat the Bangla side, which has tested some pretty strong teams in the tournament with the ball. The Women in Blue look to take the most out of this game ahead of their semifinal against Australia.

Why is Richa not playing in this clash?

Richa has been rested from India's last league stage match of the tournament, with Uma Chetry making her ODI debut. Richa had also picked up a blow to her finger while keeping wickets in India's clash against New Zealand during the second innings. She had not kept wickets after the drinks break against the White Ferns.

There does not seem to be a worrying sign for Ghosh's fitness, as was highlighted by India's bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi ahead of this clash. "She's fine, and the S&M team is taking care of it. I mean, they are still discussing so I don't have the exact updates about it, but she's fine. She looks fine," Salvi had said.

Chetry has replaced Richa for the clash and is making her ODI debut. She is among the other two changes in the team, with Amanjot Kaur and Radha Yadav also coming in for the rested Kranti Gaud and Sneh Rana.

"We're going to bowl first. Because of the overcast conditions, we thought bowling would be a good decision. She's going to debut today (Uma Chetry). Richa is resting. Two more players are resting - Kranti and Sneh Rana. Had the self-belief that we can change this (after three losses)," India captain Harmanpreet Kaur had said at the toss.

"Kind of good for us because our bowlers have been doing well. Have to give them a good total to defend. It was pretty difficult (getting over the SL defeat). Have to move on and play our A game. The way our bowlers have been bowling, and looking at the conditions, 230-plus can be a good total," Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana said.