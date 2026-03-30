Why is Ravindra Jadeja not playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2026?

Guwahati:

Chennai Super Kings and Ravindra Jadeja. The two entities have been separated now, and certainly, the fans will find it tough to see their Thalapathy in a different jersey. Yes, Ravindra Jadeja is no more a Super King. He is back with the team he first played for in the IPL, the Rajasthan Royals. Jadeja being traded to RR from CSK was the biggest news ahead of the auction last year, and he will turn up in the pink jersey this season.

CSK were desperate to have Sanju Samson in their line-up, and in the process, they ended up trading Jadeja and Sam Curran, which is certainly the biggest ever trade in the history of IPL. Jadeja will bowl his left-arm spin of four overs for the Royals and not CSK, and it will certainly look extremely weird as he played for the five-time champions for 12 seasons in his career.

Riyan Parag won toss and RR opt to bowl

Meanwhile, with rain around, Rajasthan Royals captain, Riyan Parag, didn't have to think much before opting to bowl after winning the toss. "There's been a lot of rain here actually. So even though it is a red soil wicket, it's going to be a little moisture. So we want to try and extract that in the first few overs and then see how we go back into the game," Parag said.

Ruturaj Gaikwad also admitted that he wanted to bowl first as Guwahati witnessed a lot of rain in the lead-up to the game. "It was a no-brainer to bowl first actually. The wicket has been under the covers for a long time now, with overcast conditions as well, so we would have loved to bowl first, but nevertheless, we'll look to start positively," he said.

Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (capt), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Ayush Mhatre, Matt Short, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed