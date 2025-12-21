Why is Pratika Rawal not playing 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam? India's ODI World Cup star Pratika Rawal has not been selected for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, as the opener is still recovering from the ankle injury she suffered during the tournament. Shafali, in the meantime, will open the batting alongside Smriti Mandhana.

Visakhapatnam:

After a wait of 50 days, the Indian women’s team is back with the five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting December 21. The series will not only help the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side prepare for the upcoming Women’s Premier League, starting January 9, but also to find their right balance and combination ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which will begin in June next year.

Meanwhile, India’s star opener Pratika Rawal, who was phenomenal in the ODI World Cup 2025, misses out on the Sri Lanka series. She is yet to regain full fitness and isn’t part of the T20I scheme of things. The youngster was also about to go unsold in the WPL auction, having not played a single game in the tournament’s history but UP Warriorz eventually bought her. However, it’s unclear whether the 25-year-old will be available for the entire tournament.

India women opt to bowl first

India women won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first T20I. Shafali Verma, who was India’s Player of the Match in the ODI World Cup 2025 final against South Africa, will be opening with Smriti Mandhana, as Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur will follow suit.

In the meantime, youngster Vaishnavi Sharma has been handed her debut cap. The 20-year-old was terrific for the national team in the U19 T20 World Cup and following which, she was rewarded with the call-up. She was selected ahead of senior pacer Renuka Singh Thakur in the first T20I, which shows that the management is backing her potential, keeping the T20 World Cup 2026 in mind.

Teams:

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Kavisha Dilhari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani