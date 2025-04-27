Why is Mitchell Santner not playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants? Mitchell Santner has been pretty economical for Mumbai Indians in their last few matches. Santner is missing MI's clash against Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede, skipper Hardik Pandya confirmed. MI are coming into this match on the back of four consecutive wins.

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians take on Lucknow Super Giants in their 10th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at Wankhede on Sunday, April 27. MI came into this fixture on the back of four consecutive wins, while LSG have slipped their way a bit with two losses in their last three matches.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner is not part of MI's clash against LSG on the Education and Sports for All (ESA) Day. Santner has been pretty economical in the last couple of games for the five-time champions and has helped them do well in the middle phase with the ball.

However, Santner is out of the clash as South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch makes his IPL debut. Santner is out due to a finger injury, MI skipper Hardik Pandya confirmed at the toss. "We don't mind batting. It is just the mindset, it is about hydrating well, and we want to focus on the right things," Hardik said at the toss.

"It is ESA day and it is great the 19000 children are there supporting us. It gives us the added motivation. Every game matters and we have to focus in every game. Two changes, Karn comes back, Mitchell misses out due to an injury. Instead of him, Corbin Bosch makes his debut," he added.

Mayank Yadav makes his maiden IPL 2025 appearance

Notably, tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav is making his first appearance of the season after recovering from back and toe injuries that he picked in the lead-up to the tournament. LSG captain Rishabh Pant confirmed Mayank's return in place of Shardul Thakur.

"It is a batting wicket. It feels good [LSG's 6-1 record vs MI] but I don't want to think about it too much. Instead of Shardul, Mayank comes in. We are just playing positive cricket and stick around," Pant said.

Mumbai Indians' Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants' Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: David Miller, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh