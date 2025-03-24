Why is KL Rahul not playing in DC vs LSG clash in IPL 2025? Star India batter KL Rahul is missing Delhi Capitals' first game of the IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants. Notably, Rahul is expecting the birth of his first child, which will see him miss the game.

The stage is set for game 4 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Delhi Capitals lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on March 24. It is interesting to note that the game in Vizag will be the very first clash for both the teams in the IPL 2025.

Ahead of the start of the game, the Delhi Capitals’ camp was informed that star batter KL Rahul will not be available for the side ahead of the clash against Lucknow Super Giants. Notably, Rahul has been given special permission from the DC camp, as he is expecting the delivery of his first child. Rahul rushed back home upon learning that his wife, Athiya Shetty, could give birth at any moment. He is expected to join the team’s camp for the upcoming game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 30.

More to follow...