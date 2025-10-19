Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing for India in 1st ODI vs Australia? The much-awaited ODI series between India and Australia got underway today at the Optus Stadium in Perth. There was a huge anticipation for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's return for the series but Jasprit Bumrah is missing from the series. Here's why he is not playing:

Perth:

The much-anticipated ODI series between India and Australia got underway today at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The start of the series is highlighted by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's return, but Jasprit Bumrah is missing from not only India's playing XI but also from their squad for this series. The fast bowler is a key player for India across all formats and many would've expected him to play this crucial series in Australia.

However, the selection panel led by Ajit Agarkar decided to rest Bumrah from the ODI series against Australia as part of his workload management. They wanted to keep him fresh for the five-match T20I series that is set to commence on October 29. With the ODI World Cup almost two years away, it also seems to be a wise decision for Bumrah to rest and play T20Is as the World Cup in the shortest format is set to be played next year.

"We have already rested him for the one-day games. We will manage his workload whenever possible. Since the Manchester Test, there was about a month and a half break. There is always a plan to give him a break when needed. He is crucial for the team, but we also need to consider the team’s interests. Bumrah is always available when required. We will manage the workload of all seamers, including Mohammed Siraj, to minimise the risk of injury," chief selector Ajit Agarkar in the press conference during the squad announcement.

Australia win toss and opt to bowl in Perth

Meanwhile, Australia have won the toss and opted to bowl in the first ODI against India in Perth. For the 16th consecutive ODI, India have lost the toss now, having last won in the semifinal of World Cup 2023 against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With India batting first, the fans will be excited to watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bat with the former also opening the innings.

Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood