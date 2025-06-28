Why is India captain Harmanpreet Kaur not playing the first T20I against England at Trent Bridge? India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been rested from the first T20I against England at Trent Bridge. She sustained a head injury in the warm-up match against ECB Select XI and for the same, the team management didn't risk her for the first T20I.

Nottingham:

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been rested for the first T20I against England women at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The 36-year-old has been handed a break as a precautionary measure following a head injury sustained during the warm-up match against the ECB Select XI. The BCCI medical team is currently monitoring her, as there’s no clarity if Harmanpreet will be available for the second T20I in Bristol on July 1. Meanwhile, in her absence, Smriti Mandhana will be leading in the first T20I.

Harleen Deol replaced her in the playing XI. The 27-year-old had a decent time in the last edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and recently scored a century against England women in a warm-up. It helped Harleen earn a spot in the playing XI.

England win toss, elect to field

England have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first T20I. In the absence of Charlie Dean, Em Arlott was trusted with the new ball. Sophie Ecclestone too returned to the playing XI, after being rested for the series against West Indies earlier in the month. Notably, the star spinner will be key for England, given her success in the shortest format of the game.

India, on the other hand, need a strong start to post a healthy total on the board. The side lacks experience in the bowling department. Sneh Rana returned to the squad after two years of waiting. Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy will be key.

ENG-W vs IND-W Playing XI:

England Women (Playing XI): Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani