Why is Glenn Maxwell not playing in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 clash?

Chennai Super Kings faced Punjab Kings today at the Chepauk in the 49th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl first even as they had to make a forced change, leaving Maxwell out of their playing XI.

Chennai Super Kings locked horns against Punjab Kings in the 49th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season today. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and had no hesitation in bowling first even as the pitch on offer is extremely dry at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Meanwhile, PBKS had to drop Glenn Maxwell from their playing XI as the all-rounder is injured.

In fact, Iyer revealed that Maxwell has fractured his finger. Going by his comments, it seems that the Aussie all-rounder has been ruled out of the tournament. "Unfortunate that he's got a fractured finger (Maxwell). Haven't decided on a replacement so far," Iyer said at the toss. Maxwell endured a tough season yet again in IPL, scoring only 48 runs in six innings. However, he picked up four wickets with his off-spin.

Meanwhile, CSK didn't make any changes to their team from the previous game. This is a massive clash for them as a loss will confirm their ouster from the tournament.

"Home advantage is very important which we haven't been able to capitalise on. Same team. We've been a side where we don't make a lot of changes. But this season we've made a lot of changes. Reason is simple. If most of your players are doing well, then you chop and change 1-2 players. But this season it hasn't worked for us. It's also the first season after a fresh auction. So you have something in mind but you have to see where a batter is suited better," Dhoni said.

Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey