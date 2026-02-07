Why is Fakhar Zaman not playing in PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 match? Explained Fakhar Zaman misses out as Pakistan face the Netherlands in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2026. Fakhar is known as a destructive batter; however, he was not picked for Pakistan's tournament opener in Colombo.

New Delhi:

Pakistan lock horns against the Netherlands to kick off the T20 World Cup 2026 as the two teams meet each other at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. Pakistan, the 2022 runners-up, are in Group A in 2026.

The Men in Green face the Netherlands in the tournament opener and will look to get the better of the Dutch. However, Pakistan are missing their star batter Fakhar Zaman from the Playing XI.

Why is Fakhar not playing?

Fakhar has been dropped from the Playing XI due to the team combinations. Speaking in the press conference a day ahead of the tournament, captain Salman Ali Agha had stated that they would be ready to drop Babar Azam and Fakhar if they don't fit in the team.

"Jo best combination hain, hum wohi khilane ki koshish karenge (We will try to play the best combination)," Agha had said in the press conference.

"Usme agar koi senior players, Fakhar or Babar fit nahi hote toh hum unko nahi khilayenge (If senior players like Fakhar or Babar don't fit into that combination, we won't play them). Hum wohi khilayenge jo team ke liye best hain (We will play only those who are best for the team)."