PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming details: When and where to watch tournament opener in India? PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming details: Pakistan are up against the Netherlands in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2026 as they lock horns against the Dutch at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. Here are the live streaming details of the contest.

Pakistan and the Netherlands will bring the T20 World Cup 2026 to life as the two face each other in the tournament opener at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The World Cup 2026 promises a high-octane spectacle as some of the top teams in the world will be vying for the elusive T20 crown.

The tournament will be played across five venues in India and three in Sri Lanka, with 20 teams gearing to leave no stone unturned in the tournament that will run from February 7 to March 8.

Pakistan are placed in Group A along with India, Netherlands, USA and Namibia and will have a task at their hands if they have to make it to the Super Eight stage if they continue with their India boycott call. A loss to any of the associate teams can make their progress to the next stage very hard.

First up will be the undercooked Dutch, who have played only one T20I by the time Pakistan have featured in 24. The Men in Green would know they can't take the Netherlands lightly, as they were the ones who knocked South Africa out of the T20 World Cup 2022 in the group stage. Ahead of all the action, here are the live streaming details of the Pakistan vs Netherlands clash.

When will the Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match take place?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on Saturday, February 7.

At what time will the Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match begin?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match will begin at 11:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 AM IST.

Where is the Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match being played?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo.

Where can you watch the Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match on TV in India?

The live telecast for the Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 on TV online in India?

The live streaming for the Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads:

Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Zach Lion Cachet, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten, Saqib Zulfiqar, Fred Klaassen

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Khawaja Nafay(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq