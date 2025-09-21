Why is Arshdeep Singh not playing vs Pakistan in Asia Cup Super Four clash? India have benched Arshdeep Singh from the marquee clash against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The left-arm seamer played his first game of the tournament against Oman, but with Jasprit Bumrah returning, he had to make way.

India have dropped pacer Arshdeep Singh from the high-voltage clash against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The left-arm seamer is India’s leading wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game, claiming his 100th scalp in the previous match against Oman. However, he proved slightly expensive, leaking 37 runs off four overs.

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was given a break in the previous game, has returned to the XI. He will give much-needed balance to the India squad, which lacked firepower in the last game. Notably, Bumrah has played 72 T20Is, claiming 92 wickets at an economy rate of 6.29. In the previous game against Pakistan, he clinched two wickets, and overall, he has clinched seven in five matches against the Men in Green.

