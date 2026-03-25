Why has Jasprit Bumrah reported to BCCI CoE before start of IPL 2026?

New Delhi:

As the IPL sits on the horizon, Jasprit Bumrah has reported to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE). Bumrah has been a vital man for the Mumbai Indians, having played a vital role over the years. While MI are set to kick off their campaign on March 29, their pace talisman is at the CoE.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Bumrah has reported to the Bengaluru facility days before the start of the IPL 2026 on Match 28. This is due to managing his workload. The report added that Bumrah reached the CoE mainly to work on his strength and conditioning, with the BCCI devising his plan to work at the CoE.

Will Bumrah be available for MI's opener?

Bumrah's work at the CoE is devised by the BCCI as the management keeps its eyes on the upcoming England tour in July, when India will travel to the European nation for three ODIs and five T20Is.

Bumrah is continuing to bowl at the CoE and is expected to feature in the Mumbai Indians' opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29. The fixture will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI begin training in Mumbai in bid for sixth title

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians have begun their training at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as they bid for a record sixth IPL title. MI last won an IPL in 2020 and are looking to end the drought.

Former captain Rohit Sharma vowed to bring the sixth title home. "I want to thank you all on my team’s behalf. Keep supporting us like you do every year. We love it. And in return, we will try to make it [title] number 6," Rohit said in the MI Mix event ahead of IPL 2026. "Iss baar Number 6 aapke paas laakar rakhein," he added.

MI to kick off campaign against KKR

MI will begin their IPL 2026 campaign on March 29 with a home match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. They will then travel to face the Delhi Capitals on April 4 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, followed by an away game against the Rajasthan Royals on April 7 at the Barsapara Stadium. Mumbai will return home to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium, as they look to make a strong start to their IPL 2026 season. The remainder of the IPL schedule will be out soon.