Why has ACC postponed Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2025? Check here India A won the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, having won the title in the maiden edition in 2023. The Asian Cricket Council has postponed the upcoming edition of the tournament, set to take place in Sri Lanka. Check why the ACC has taken this decision.

New Delhi:

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Monday announced the postponement of the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, set to commence on June 6. India A are the defending champions of the tournament, having won the title in its maiden edition in 2023 in Hong Kong.

The ACC confirmed the postponement announcement through a statement. "The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announces the rescheduling of the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, previously set to commence on June 6, 2025, in Sri Lanka," the ACC said in a statement.

Check why the tournament has been postponed

Notably, the statement added that the tournament was postponed due to the weather conditions and health concerns. "The decision to postpone the tournament comes after consultations were held on a letter received from Shammi Silva, President of Sri Lanka Cricket Board, who wrote to the President of the ACC, seeking postponement of the event citing adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka and health concerns owing to the spread of chikungunya disease in the region," it added.

ACC president Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that the Asian Council is committed towards opportunities for women and will work on the rescheduling of the tournament. "The ACC is committed to providing opportunities for young women cricketers to develop their skills and compete at the highest level," said Mohsin Raza Naqvi, President of the Asian Cricket Council. "We understand the strategic significance of this tournament in shaping the future of women's cricket in Asia, and we will work diligently to reschedule the event at the earliest possible date."

The Board added that it will look for new dates for the regional event. "The ACC will announce the new dates for the tournament in due course. We appreciate the understanding of all participating teams, players, commercial partners, and stakeholders," the ACC statement concluded.

India A will look to defend their title once the tournament begins. The Women in Blue won the Emerging Asia Cup in 2023 after defending 127 runs against Bangladesh A and winning the match by 31 runs.