Why BCCI lost its Blue tick mark on Twitter after uploading Indian tricolour in profile picture?

Just before the commencement of the fifth T20I against West Indies on Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India lost its Blue tick mark on the social media platform Twitter. The Indian Board is the most followed Cricket board on Twitter as it boasts a followers base of 21.9 million. It keeps the fans stick to the profile with their regular updates regarding the Men in Blue.

Why BCCI lost its Blue tick on Twitter?

Before the 5th T20I against West Indies, the Indian Board uploaded a picture of the Indian tricolour as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal. Ahead of India's 77th Independence Day on 15th August, The Indian PM asked fellow countrymen to join the '#HarGharTiranga movement' and change their social media profile pictures.

"In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us," PM Modi wrote in a Tweet.

BCCI also followed the advice. However, as per the revised guidelines of Twitter, a Blue tick will be taken away from an account after a change in the profile picture. It will be restored after three to four days and this means BCCI might not be able to have the verification status on Independence Day. The mark is expected to be inserted back before the start of India's T20I series against Ireland, starting on August 18.

India's ongoing campaign

The Indian Cricket team recently played a full three-format series against West Indies at the latter's home. India won the Test and ODI series but went down in the T20I series against the 2012 and 2016 T20 Champions. Hardik Pandya's men suffered an eight-wicket loss in the final T20I of the series on Sunday to go down 2-3 in the five-match series.

The next assignment for India would be the T20I series against Ireland. Men in Blue will be playing under Jasprit Bumrah in a three-match short-format contest in the Irish country. The three games be played on August 18, August 20 and August 23, all in Dublin.

