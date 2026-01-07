Why are Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi not playing in PAK vs SL 1st T20I? Explained Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi are not playing the first T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dambulla. Pakistan face Sri Lanka in their last international assignment before the T20 World Cup 2026.

New Delhi:

Pakistan lock horns against Sri Lanka in a crucial dress rehearsal ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. The two are facing each other in a three-match T20I series in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

The series is Pakistan's last T20I assignment ahead of the World Cup next month. They will look to make the most of the outings as they gear up for the showpiece.

Meanwhile, the Men in Green will be missing the services of Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi, as both of the players have not been picked in the T20I squads.

Why are Babar and Shaheen not playing SL vs PAK 1st T20I?

Pakistan did not pick the players indulged in the Big Bash League in the T20I series against the Sri Lankan side. This was due to PCB committing to Cricket Australia for the full availability of their players for the franchise tournament. The two are currently playing in the BBL.

Coming back to the match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first.