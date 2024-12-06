Why are Australian players wearing black armbands in pink-ball Test against India in Adelaide? Explained

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian players lined up for their national anthem.

The eagerly anticipated pink-ball Test between India and Australia is underway at the Adelaide Oval and fans have already shattered the all-time attendance record on a single day of a Border-Gavaskar Test at the venue. 35,081 people had turned up at the venue during the 2012 Border-Gavaskar Trophy on a single day and 36,225 people have come to watch the first day of the pink-ball Test.

The first day of the Test also witnessed an emotional moment when the Australian players lined up for their national anthem before the start of play. Cricket Australia remembered Phil Hughes on his 10th death anniversary and the Australian players also sported black armbands to mark the occasion.

Notably, Hughes was playing for his domestic side South Australia against New South Wales in a Sheffield Sheild fixture at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 25 when he was struck on his neck by a bouncer from Sean Abbott. Hughes was rushed to St Vincent's Hospital Sydney in Darlinghurst where he succumbed to the blow on November 27.

Hughes was batting on 63 when the unfortunate incident unfolded. After the tragic incident, Cricket Australia has made it mandatory for its players to wear protective neck gear to shield the vulnerable part behind their head.

India's (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shubman Gill, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia's (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland