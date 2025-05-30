Who will replace Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks and Corbin Bosch in MI's playing XI vs Gujarat Titans? Mumbai Indians will face the Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator of IPL 2025 at Mullanpur. However, they will miss Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks and Corbin Bosch in the playoffs including this game. Which players will replace them in the playing XI?

Chandigarh:

Mumbai Indians, during their six-match winning streak, looked invincible, but have lost two out of their last three matches. They lost a golden chance to finish in the top two by going down to the eventual table toppers, Punjab Kings in their final league stage game. To make things worse, they will miss three crucial players - Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks and Corbin Bosch - who were among the regulars in their playing XI. However, the franchise has signed temporary replacements for all three players, and it remains to be seen if any of them gets a chance to feature in the eliminator against the Gujarat Titans.

For the unversed, IPL had to be suspended midway for a week due to the India-Pakistan conflict across the border. When the tournament resumed with a revised schedule, it directly clashed with international cricket, and with the NOC of foreign cricketers expiring, their respective cricket boards called them back to be available for the nation.

Accordingly, Rickelton and Bosch have joined the South African squad to prepare for the WTC Final against Australia while Jacks is featuring in the ongoing ODI series against the West Indies at home.

Jonny Bairstow of England is set to replace Rickelton at the top of the order for the five-time champions and he will also keep wickets for them. He will join hands with Rohit Sharma to open the innings. MI have signed Richard Gleeson and Charith Asalanka as replacements for Bosch and Jacks respectively. However, it is still unclear if they will get a chance in the playing XI.

Bevon Jacobs of New Zealand is already in the MI squad, and he is a left-handed batter who can roll his arm, just like Asalanka. Moreover, Bosch is kind of a bowling all-rounder but his replacement Gleeson is a proper bowler. MI might opt to play Asalanka for his experience and is a like-for-like replacement for Jacks as well.

The only change could be his batting order. Unlike Jacks, who was batting at three, the Sri Lankan batter could be pushed down to five with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav sharing the responsibility at three and four, respectively. Now as for Bosch's replacement, the South African played only four matches for MI and his absence might not affect MI much. Gleeson, in all likelihood, is expected to warm the bench.

Mumbai Indians playing XI for GT clash: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Charith Asalanka/Bevon Jacobs, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma