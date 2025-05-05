Who will benefit if SRH vs DC IPL 2025 clash gets washed out due to rain? Sunrisers Hyderabad are hanging by a thread in the race to the playoffs. If they beat Delhi Capitals, they can reach a maximum of 14 points only with three more matches left. However, as rain has interrupted the clash, check who will benefit the most from this.

New Delhi:

Sunrisers Hyderabad are hosting Delhi Capitals in their 11th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. SRH are hanging by a thin thread in the race to the playoffs as they can reach a maximum of 14 points. The Capitals have slipped down and have lost four of their last six matches.

Meanwhile, the clash between the two teams was interrupted due to rain at the end of the first innings. The fixture was stopped after the end of the first innings after Delhi had laboured their way to 133/7. Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowler, having picked 4/19 in his four overs. Jaydev Unadkat was extremely mingy too, conceding only 13 from four overs with one wicket too.

However, as the rain has interrupted this clash, there is a question of who will benefit if the match is washed out. Notably, SRH will be officially knocked out if the clash is washed out. They have six points from 10 matches and need to win all four of them to stand an outside chance of qualifying on 14 points.

Meanwhile, Delhi will be the biggest beneficiaries of a potential washout. Firstly, they will escape a jailbreak of putting up only 133/7 and managing to get a point. And secondly, this will give DC a point and put them on 13 points from 11 matches. But a wash-out or a loss will mean DC will need to win at least two of their next three matches to come to 17 points and stand a chance to qualify.

SRH's Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

DC's Playing XI:

Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan