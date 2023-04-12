Who will be CSK's Impact player against RR?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Rajasthan Royals in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They are coming off an impressive away victory over Mumbai Indians in their previous outing and will be keen on making it a hat-trick of victories. The impact player rule has certainly changed things to a lot of extent in IPL 2023 and teams are keenly using an extra option in respective departments according to the situation. Accordingly, CSK have also used Tushar Deshpande and Ambati Rayudu as their impact players so far in three matches.

However, with an injury to Deepak Chahar in the previous game must have changed the dynamics for the four-time champions. Chahar might noit play a few games and that will make Tushar Deshpande an automatic pick in the playing XI. This will lead to CSK finding a new impact player and it remains to be seen who will be called into the game.

Here we are predicting CSK impact player for RR clash:

1. If CSK bat first: Impact Player - Akash Singh/Prashant Solanki

This might surprise many but Akash Singh or Prashant Solanki might turn out to be impact players for CSK if they bat first in Chepauk. The MS Dhoni-led side has looked to beef up their bowling while defending totals this season so far. Akash Singh is a left-arm fast bowler and this gives them a different variation in the bowling attack. The angle created by the left-arm pacer might trouble the likes of Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. On the other hand, if the pitch is turning more, leg-spinner Prashant Solanki can also come into the picture. The 23-year-old played two matches last season and picked up as many wickets conceding runs at an economy of 6.33 which is very much decent.

2. If CSK bowl first: Impact Player- Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu was used as impact player when CSK chased for the first time in previous game. This might continue at the Chepauk as well if they are chasing again on Wednesday. Rayudu batted at five and scored an unbeaten 20 off 16 deliveries against MI. Whenever CSK have batted first, Rayudu has only been substituted and he has been doing well in this role at the moment. So Dhoni might not change much in this aspect.

