Who is Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed, Aamir Jamal - Players who received maiden call-ups for T20s vs ENG

Abrar Ahmed is a 23-year-old Right-Arm Leg Spin Bowler.

Aamir Jamal is a 26-year-old all-rounder who can strike the ball a long way.

Pakistan recently announced its squad for the World Cup in Australia and also for the 7-match T20 series vs England. For the latter, the selectors have called up two players from the domestic circuit - Abrar Ahmed and Aamir Jamal.

"Meanwhile, for the seven-match T20I series against England, the selectors have named all the players who will travel for the World Cup except Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah Afridi. In their places, the selectors have named Northern’s all-rounder Aamir Jamal and Sindh’s mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed in line with their strategy to reward high-performing cricketers," said PCB in a statement.

Who is Abrar Ahmed?

Abrar Ahmed is a 23-year-old Right-Arm Leg Spin Bowler who made his T20 debut for Karachi Kings in 2017. He made his first-class debut during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in 2020 for Sindh.

In 16 domestic T20 matches, Ahmed has taken 18 wickets at an economy of 7.62. He has also played 12 ODI's and taken 17 scalps at an impressive economy of 4.55.

Who is Aamir Jamal?

Aamir Jamal is a 26-year-old all-rounder who can strike the ball a long way. He is also a medium-pacer with a good record in the domestic circuit.

In 11 T20s played, Jamal has taken 13 wickets at an economy of 9.21. With the bat, he has scored 221 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 178.22. He has played for Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (VC), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

