Who is Akash Madhwal? Know all about player who took 3-wicket haul for Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians faced Gujarat Titans in the 57th match of IPL 2023 on Friday. In the game, Mumbai bowler Akash Madhwal did impressive bowling when he came to defend his team's total of 218 runs.

In the game, Akash took crucial wickets of Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, and David Miller. He finished with the figures of 3/31 in the 4 overs that he bowled and had an economy rate of 7.80. When it comes to his statistics in IPL, in the 4 matches that Akash played he took 4 wickets and has an economy rate of 9.50. But who is Akash? Let's find out.

Akash, the medium-pacer made his Twenty20 debut in the year 2019 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He also made his first-class debut in the same year in Ranji Trophy. He started playing List A cricket for Uttarakhand in the 2020–21 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He was earlier chosen at the MI preseason camp to join the support team. His performance with the ball over the months earned him the opportunity to join the squad in the year 2022 when Suryakumar Yadav was ruled out of the IPL 2022 owing to a left forearm muscle injury

The 29-year-old who hails from Roorkee, Uttarakhand has played 25 T20s and taken 25 wickets at an economy rate of 7.66. In the 10 FC games that he played, he took 12 wickets and has an economy of 3.38. On the other hand, in 17 List A matches, Akash scalped 18 wickets and bowled at an economy rate of 4.88.

Earlier in the match, GT won the toss and opted to bowl.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad

