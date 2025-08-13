Which CSK players did Rajasthan Royals request to trade Sanju Samson? Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is looking for a trade deal or to be released ahead of the IPL 2026. Even though the team management hasn't confirmed the development, report claims that they are in constant dialogue with Chennai Super Kings and other teams for a trade deal.

Jaipur:

Sanju Samson has requested Rajasthan Royals for a possible trade ahead of the IPL 2026. He is also open to being released and being available for the auction. However, the team management is keen for a trade, with the hope of finding a like-for-like replacement rather than battling with other teams for a player in the auction.

In the meantime, Chennai Super Kings are shown interest in signing the Rajasthan Royals skipper. They are on a hunt to find a long-term replacement for MS Dhoni, and Sanju seems to be the perfect fit. They are reportedly in constant dialogue with the Rajasthan management to find a solution for a possible trade, but things are complicated at the moment.

As per a report on Cricbuzz, Rajasthan are willing to let Sanju join Chennai, but in return, they are eager to sign either Ravindra Jadeja or Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, the five-time champions refused to release either of these two players. Later, Rajasthan also enquired about all-rounder Shivam Dube, but Chennai rejected the deal as well. The Gaikwad-led side is reluctant to release any of its first-team players, and this might ruin Samson’s chances of joining Chennai. Unless they sign him in the auction.

Other teams interested in Samson as well

Not just Chennai, other teams are reported to sign Samson in the trade window too. Earlier, reports broke out that Kolkata Knight Riders are interested in signing the India international. The three-time champions are reportedly looking for an Indian keeper who can bat at the top of the order and can also be a long-term captaincy option.

Even though other teams are also reported to be interested, the names are yet to be known or which players Rajasthan are willing to have to let Samson leave. Nevertheless, if they don’t find a suitable replacement, the inaugural champions hold the right to keep the Kerala cricketer in the mix as he is contracted till 2027.