Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Where do India stand on ICC T20I rankings before start of T20 World Cup 2026? Check here

Where do India stand on ICC T20I rankings before start of T20 World Cup 2026? Check here

India are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup, having won the tournament in 2024. All 20 top-ranked ICC teams are playing in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, with Bangladesh being the only exception.

Here are the rankings of the teams before T20 World Cup 2026.
Here are the rankings of the teams before T20 World Cup 2026. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The T20 World Cup 2026 is right on the horizon as teams gear up for the global showpiece in India and Sri Lanka that kicks off on February 7. The Men in Blue are tipped to be strong contenders to win the World Cup and achieve what no other team has ever done in the past.

No team has won a T20 World Cup at home, no side has defended the trophy, and no one has ever won three T20 crowns. All of this history is up for grabs for India if they go on to win the thing. 

The Men in Blue have been winning series after series for fun under Suryakumar Yadav, who has also found form in India's last T20I assignment against New Zealand before the tournament. But where do India rank on T20I rankings as we are set to enter the World Cup? Let's check the ranking of India and the teams participating in the tournament.

India the top-ranked team in the world

India are the top-ranked T20I team on the planet. The defending champions have been the World No.1 side for a long time now. They have a rating of 273, 12 ratings clear of the second-ranked side, Australia. 

Where are the other contesting teams ranked?

Australia, the 2021 champions, are ranked second with a rating of 261, while the 2022 winners, England, are third with 259 ratings. New Zealand and South Africa complete the top five with 251 and 241 ratings, respectively. 

India's fellow group-stage side, Pakistan, who have decided not to play the league stage game against India, are sixth with 238 ratings. West Indies stand on seventh (234), Sri Lanka on eighth (227), excluded Bangladesh are ninth (223), while Afghanistan are 10th in the standings (222).

Check the detailed rankings

Rankings Team Ratings Playing T20 WC 2026
1 India 273 Yes
2 Australia 261 Yes
3 England 259 Yes
4 New Zealand 251 Yes
5 South Africa 241 Yes
6 Pakistan 238 Yes
7 West Indies 234 Yes
8 Sri Lanka 227 Yes
9 Bangladesh 223  
10 Afghanistan 222 Yes
11 Ireland 201 Yes
12 Zimbabwe 200 Yes
13 Netherlands 182 Yes
14 Scotland 182 Yes
15 Namibia 181 Yes
16 Nepal 176 Yes
17 UAE 176 Yes
18 USA 176 Yes
19 Canada 154 Yes
20 Oman 152 Yes
21 Uganda 142  
22 PNG 136  
23 Kuwait 130  
24 Hong Kong 127  
25 Malaysia 125  
26 Bahrain 119  
27 Italy 119 Yes

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\