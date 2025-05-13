When will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma next play for India? Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirement from Test cricket within five days. They have now called it quits from two out of three formats and will only play ODIs from now on. India are not playing many ODIs this year with the World Cup scheduled in 2027.

New Delhi:

The superstars of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, have announced their retirement from Test cricket. Having stepped away from T20Is following the World Cup win last year, they are now left playing only one format, ODIs. Understandably, their appearances in the India jersey will now reduce considerably with the 50-over matches not being played much these days.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled in 2026, teams are focused more on playing the shortest format. One-Day Internationals have taken a backseat since the emergence of the T20 format, with most of the series comprising only three matches. Having said that, India are scheduled to play six ODIs this year, and this is when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will return to international cricket.

India will tour Bangladesh in August this year for three ODIs and as many T20Is. Kohli and Rohit will be expected to make a comeback in the ODI series, which will commence on August 17. The first two ODIs of this series will be played in Dhaka at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. The contest will conclude on August 23, and it will be played at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram. All the matches will get underway at 9:30 AM IST.

After this series, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be back in action on October 19 against Australia away from home. India are scheduled to tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is, with the 50-over matches taking place first. Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney are set to host these three One-Day Internationals on October 19, 23, and 25, respectively.

India's schedule in ODIs in 2025

3 ODIs vs Bangladesh on August 17, 20, and 23 - Away from home

3 ODIs vs Australia on October 19, 23, and 25 - Away from home