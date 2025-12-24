When will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma be in action next after stellar outings in Vijay Hazare Trophy? Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had stellar returns to the Vijay Hazare Trophy as both the stalwarts scored centuries in their state teams' wins in the first round of the tournament. When will Kohli and Rohit be in action next? Check here.

New Delhi:

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were at their best on their Vijay Hazare Trophy returns as the Indian stalwarts smashed strong centuries in their state teams' wins in the opener.

Rohit hit a blistering 155, while Kohli also made a quick-fire 131 in the first-round matches of the premier domestic 50-over tournament on Wednesday, December 24.

Rohit's 155 from 94 balls powered Mumbai to a comfortable win over Sikkim at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. He smashed 18 fours and nine sixes in his stroke-filled knock that came at a strike rate of 164.89. The knock helped Mumbai hunt down 237 with eight wickets in hand and 117 balls to spare.

Kohli was brilliant too for Delhi in their clash against Andhra at the BCCI COE in Bengaluru. He scored 131 from 101 balls with 14 fours and three sixes, with his innings coming at a strike rate of 129.70. Delhi suffered a bit of jitters but went on to chase the target easily in the end with four wickets in hand and 74 balls to spare.

The buzz has left the fans wondering when these two players will be back in action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

When will Kohli, Rohit be back in VHT?

Kohli and Rohit have been named in their state squads for the first two round matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They played their first games on December 24 and are set to be in action on Friday, December 26, for their teams' second round matches unless the teams rest them.

Delhi will be facing Gujarat in their second match at the Centre of Excellence on Friday. Meanwhile, Rohit starrer Mumbai will be up against Uttarakhand in their second match in Jaipur.

It is worth noting that both Rohit and Kohli have made their return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after quite some time. Rohit last played in the tournament in October 2018, while Kohli's last appearance in the 50-over tournament came way before in 2010.