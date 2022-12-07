When can Team India pick full strength ODI squad? Rahul Dravid answers

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rahul Dravid | File Photo

The Indian cricket team has been plagued with injuries for a while now, but Head Coach Rahul Dravid feels that they will have the luxury of playing a full-fledged Indian team starting from January next year.

"I guess from our perspective, it has not been easy to play. We don't have a full squad. Hopefully, from January, depending on injuries, we will get a full squad to play the home series. We have nine ODIs before IPL (3 vs NZ, 3 vs SL and 3 vs Aus) and hopefully, we will get to play a settled squad in those games," Dravid said at the post-match press conference.

Dravid also went on to say that not having the luxury of having a full squad has not been easy.

"In the last two years, we had prioritised T20s a lot as there were two World Cups. In the next 8-10 months, we will be prioritising ODI cricket. It is not easy to juggle three formats. Now, our white ball boys (specialists) will get some rest with Test matches being played," Dravid added.

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Match Report

From 69/6 to putting on a monstrous 271 on board, Mehidy and Mahmudullah put up a stellar performance to seal the deal for the hosts.

Chasing 272, Rohit Sharma did not come out to bat as an opener. Dhawan was accompanied by Virat Kohli, who went back after scoring just 5 runs. Dhawan followed soon after.

Despite Iyer's brilliant 82, India just couldn't get going and fell to a loss. This is India's 2nd-ever series defeat vs Bangladesh, with the first one coming in 2018. The Indian skipper come out to bat number 9, threatened with a win for India with a few lusty blows, but couldn't take his team over the line.

It all came down to 20 off the last 6 deliveries. Rohit Sharma almost managed it, but couldn't hit 6 off the last delivery to win the game.

For India, in the bowling department, Sundar scalped three wickets, while Siraj and Umran got two each. The bowling performance on a whole though wasn't really great as the attack let go of an amazing opportunity when Bangladesh were reeling at 69/6. From there, to let the opposition score 271 is a poor performance, to say the least.

Sundar was fine with the ball, but the lack of a proper spinner who could attack was clearly lacking. For Bangladesh, Ebadot Hossain got three wickets, while Mehidy Hasan and Shakib scalped two each. Mahmudullah and Mustafizur too chipped in with a wicket each.

The caravan will now move to Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, where the 3rd and final ODI is set to be played on December 10.

