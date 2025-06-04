When and where to watch RCB's trophy celebration parade? Everything you need to know Royal Challengers Bengaluru have planned a massive trophy celebration parade on June 4. They defeated Punjab Kings to win the maiden IPL title, and after that, Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle confirmed the celebration. Check where to watch.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by six runs to win their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. They had a difficult night with the bat, but it was the bowlers, particularly Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who stepped up and won them the title for the first time in 18 years. After the game, star batter Virat Kohli became emotional, with AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle by his side. However, the 36-year-old noted that the celebration would extend beyond the night, as the franchise would arrange a special parade for the fans in Bengaluru.

The city of Bengaluru and the entire state of Karnataka had a long night, with videos from several parts of the state going viral as fans celebrated all night long. It will restart on the morning of June 4, as RCB are expected to reach Bengaluru in the morning at around 7 am. The franchise hasn’t shared the details of their celebration plan, but it is expected to start at the same time in Bengaluru airport.

Meanwhile, Virat has requested de Villiers and Chris Gayle to be a part of the celebration in the city. After the game, the legendary cricketer noted it is going to be ‘something special’ and that he cannot wait to experience the celebration in person.

“It's going to be something special. The city is waiting. My god. I'm thinking about them. Imagine what the fans must be feeling now, poor ones. Someone sent me a video – the entire city is filled with fireworks. The whole city. It’s very special. I can’t express my feelings. I have to experience it," Kohli mentioned while speaking to Star Sports.

Where to watch RCB’s trophy celebration parade?

Fans can watch RCB’s trophy parade live on the Star Sports network. The celebration will begin at 8:30 am and will continue till 9:30, which is likely to be a pre-show, followed by a gala celebration later in the day. Neither the franchise nor Star Sports has confirmed the timings. However, it is expected to take place under day light as foreign cricketers will be leaving India soon for international duty.