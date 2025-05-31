What will happen if PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 clash is washed out? With Punjab Kings all set to take on Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at what would happen in the game if the clash is washed out due to rain playing spoilsport.

Ahmedabad :

The stage is set for Qualifier 2 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Punjab Kings will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in a must-win encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 1. It is worth noting that the winner of the game will go on to play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the summit clash of the IPL 2025.

With the must-win encounter looming on the horizon, many have been wondering what would happen if the upcoming game between PBKS and MI is washed out. It is worth noting that if the game is washed out and no play is possible, then table toppers Punjab Kings will move into the final due to their superior positioning in the points table.

Interestingly, Punjab Kings finished in first place in the standings with nine wins and four losses in 14 matches. As for Mumbai Indians, the side ended the group stage in fourth place with eight wins and six losses in 14 games. PBKS played Qualifier 1 of the competition against RCB, where they were handed a hefty eight-wicket loss.

Where RCB made it into the summit clash, Punjab Kings moved into Qualifier 2, where they will take on Mumbai Indians, who beat Gujarat Titans in the eliminator of the competition. According to the weather forecast, there is a 42 per cent chance of rain in Ahmedabad on June 1. There is a chance that rain could ruin the game between Punjab and Mumbai.

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians would hope that rain could play spoilsport and a fair game is in play at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It is worth noting that Mumbai Indians looked exceptional in the eliminator clash against Gujarat Titans. Posting a mammoth total of 228 runs in the first innings, MI limited Gujarat to a score of 208, winning the game by 20 runs and making it into another IPL final.