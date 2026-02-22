What will happen if Pallekele weather washes out SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight clash?

New Delhi:

With the Pallekele weather in focus, Sri Lanka meet England in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 22. The clash is a crucial one for both teams as they look to open their campaign with wins in Group 2 of the Super Eight stage.

However, eyes will be glued to the Pallekele weather as there are chances of precipitation during the game, which puts this clash under threat of a washout. The Super Eight stage has already witnessed a washout in Colombo on Saturday, when rain spoiled the Pakistan vs New Zealand clash at the R Premadasa Stadium.

How is the weather in Pallekele?

The Pallekele weather was not pleasant on the eve of the game. There was rain falling from around 6 PM, and it kept pouring down past midnight. However, there was no rain a few hours before the start of the fixture at 3 PM despite clouds being overcast. However, there are chances of rain during the game.

What is rain prediction in Pallekele?

As per the latest update on Accuweather, there is a 61% chance of rain at 3 PM in Palleke, which increases to 74% for the next two hours. The precipitation chances slide down to 49% at 6 PM and take a further dive to 20% for the next three hours.

What will happen if rain washes out SL vs ENG Super Eight clash?

Rain is likely to intervene in the clash as there are chances of precipitation in the first couple of hours; however, the weather eases after a couple of hours. This might mean that the rain will wash the clash out. However, if the game is washed out, both teams will share a point each.

If the fixture is washed out, all four teams in Group 2 will have one point each from their opening games. The Pakistan vs New Zealand clash was washed out a day before and the teams shared the points.

Squads:

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dushmantha Chameera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara