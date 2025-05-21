What will happen if MI vs DC clash today at Wankhede Stadium is washed out due to rain in Mumbai? All eyes are on the weather forecast in Mumbai today as the MI vs DC clash is a must-win for both teams. Rain is in the forecast, and it is already gloomy there. What will happen if the game is washed out due to rain? Will Delhi get knocked out? Will MI get knocked out? Here are all scenarios:

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will face each other in the 63rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It is a massive clash for both teams, but the iffy weather in Mumbai has left both teams worried. The DC co-owner has reportedly even requested the BCCI to shift the game in Mumbai to a different venue as a yellow alert has been issued. For now, it seems unlikely that the match will be shifted at the last minute.

It hasn't rained much since morning in Mumbai, but the weather remains gloomy, and such is the weather there that it can pour down heavily any time. For the same reason, let us have a look at all possible scenarios for Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to stay alive in IPL 2025:

Only one of MI and DC will qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Three teams - RCB, GT and PBKS - have already made it to the next stage and they are fighting for the top two spot.

Both teams would prefer some sort of a match to happen as a positive result in this match will not leave them dependent on the other results. If Mumbai win this match, then they will qualify for the playoffs and Delhi will be knocked out.

If Delhi win this clash, then their fortunes will be in their hands and they will have to win against Punjab Kings in their final league stage game. If they end up losing to PBKS, then they will have to hope that Punjab defeats MI in their last league game.

Now let us explore what happens if the MI vs DC clash gets washed out due to rain in Mumbai?

In this case, the Mumbai Indians will reach 15 points and the Delhi Capitals will have 14 points.

Delhi will face Punjab on May 24 and it becomes imperative that they win that clash. This win will not be enough for them to qualify, as they will have to hope that PBKS defeat MI on May 26.

As MI will play Punjab after the PBKS vs DC clash, they will know the exact scenario. If Delhi ends up losing to Punjab on May 24, MI will automatically qualify for the playoffs, irrespective of the result of their match against PBKS.

Things will certainly get complicated for the Delhi Capitals if today's match at the Wankhede Stadium gets washed out. More than MI, the Axar Patel-led side would want to take the field and add two crucial points to their name today.