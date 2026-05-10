What was written on CSK star Urvil Patel's chit that he showed after hitting IPL's joint-fastest fifty?

New Delhi:

Urvil Patel smashed the joint-fastest fifty in the history of the Indian Premier League during Chennai Super Kings' clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 10. Patel was on in a butcher mood as he put the LSG bowlers to the sword with a breathtaking display of batting.

He smashed a 13-ball fifty to equal Yashasvi Jaiswal's all-time fastest IPL half-century record, falling agonisingly short of owning the record on his own. However, the star equalled the record and celebrated in a special way.

Urvil Patel takes out a chit in celebration

After getting to his fifty with a single off Mohammed Shami, Patel folded his hands in a prayer position as he soaked the thunderous cheer from the Chepauk crowd. Patel then took out a chit from his pocket, which read "This is for you, Papa", followed by a line in Gujarati.

Raina's long-standing record broken

With his onslaught, Patel agonisingly fell short of owning the fastest IPL fifty on his own. However, he shattered a long-standing record of Suresh Raina for the fastest fifty by a CSK batter in IPL. Raina had hit a fifty off 16 balls against the Kings XI Punjab in that herculean knock in 2014.

Fastest IPL 50s ( by balls faced):

13 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs KKR, Kolkata, 2023

13 - Urvil Patel (CSK) vs LSG, Chennai, 2026

14 - KL Rahul (PBKS) vs DC, Mohali, 2018

14 - Pat Cummins (KKR) vs MI, Pune, 2022

14 - Romario Shepherd (RCB) vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2025

Urvil first-ever cricketer to achieve massive feat in IPL

Meanwhile, Urvil etched his name into another record book. He became the first-ever batter in IPL history to smash six sixes off the first eight balls of an IPL innings. He scored 41 runs from the first eight balls that he faced. The next best score after playing the first eight balls for anyone in the IPL is 33.

ALSO READ | Urvil Patel hits joint-fastest fifty in IPL history, breaks Suresh Raina's long-standing record