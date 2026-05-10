Urvil Patel hits joint-fastest fifty in IPL history, breaks Suresh Raina's long-standing record

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings batter Urvil Patel has etched his name into the history books as he has registered the joint-fastest fifty in the history of the Indian Premier League. Patel, who already boasts the fastest T20 ton by an Indian, went all guns blazing in CSK's clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Sunday, May 10.

Patel smashed the fifty off just 13 balls as he turned on a breathtaking show. He equalled the previous record of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had hit a 13-ball against the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023.

Raina's long-standing record broken

With his onslaught, Patel agonisingly fell short of owning the fastest IPL fifty on his own. However, he shattered a long-standing record of Suresh Raina for the fastest fifty by a CSK batter in IPL. Raina had hit a fifty off 16 balls against the Kings XI Punjab in that herculean knock in 2014.

Fastest IPL 50s ( by balls faced):

13 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs KKR, Kolkata, 2023

13 - Urvil Patel (CSK) vs LSG, Chennai, 2026

14 - KL Rahul (PBKS) vs DC, Mohali, 2018

14 - Pat Cummins (KKR) vs MI, Pune, 2022

14 - Romario Shepherd (RCB) vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2025

Patel breaks De Villiers' record

Meanwhile, the CSK star also shattered a major AB de Villiers record during his carnage. He scored 42 runs off his first 10 balls which are now the most by any batter in their first 10 deliveries in the history of the IPL.

Highest scores after first 10 balls of an IPL innings:

42* - Urvil Patel vs LSG, Chennai, 2026

41* - AB de Villiers vs MI, Bengaluru, 2015

41* - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs KKR, Kolkata, 2023

40* - Abhishek Sharma vs DC, Delhi, 2024

39* - Romario Shepherd vs DC, Mumbai WS, 2024

39* - Priyansh Arya vs CSK, Chennai, 2026

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