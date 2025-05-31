What rules will take effect from June as ICC to implement new playing conditions? The updated playing conditions will be effective in Test cricket from June, while the rules will be implemented in white-ball cricket from July onwards. Check what new rules will take effect in Test and white-ball cricket.

New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will implement new playing conditions from next month with return to the single ball rule in focus in ODIs. The new playing conditions will take effect from June in Test cricket, while they will come into the act from July in the white-ball format.

Notably, the existing rules will apply to the World Test Championship final, as the modified changes will take effect from the next WTC cycle, starting with the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test series onwards. The changes will take effect in the white-ball format from the white-ball series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

What rules will take effect?

The ICC has focused on the single-ball rule in ODI cricket. As per the rules which ICC has informed its members, "there will be two new balls for overs 1 to 34. After over 34 is completed and prior to the start of over 35, the fielding team will choose one of the two balls to be used for over 35 to 50. The chosen ball will be used at both ends for the remainder of the match (unless it needs to be changed)". Notably, in a reduced match of 25 overs or less per side before the first innings, "each team shall have only one new ball for its innings."

The earlier rule was the use of two balls per innings in a 50-over contest. As per it, the fielding team used to get new balls from both ends of an over for the entirety of the 50 overs.

Meanwhile, some of the existing playing conditions will remain unchanged, the ICC said. "A replacement ball at any time during the innings will be one of similar conditions to the ball that needs to be replaced. Note that the ball not used for overs 35 to 50 in the match will be added to the replacement ball supply," it stated.

Concussion sub-rule changes

Meanwhile, under the new set of playing conditions, the ICC has also made changes to the like-for-like player replacement in concussion substitute rules. The teams will have to submit the names of five concussion replacement players to the match referee before the start of a match. The five substitutes shall be one wicketkeeper, one batter, one seam bowler, one spinner and one all-rounder.

Notably, the existing like-for-like replacement rule will be considered in exceptional cases. "Under an exceptional and rare circumstance whereby a replacement concussion player gets concussed and needs to be replaced, the match referee will deal with the situation and consider a replacement outside of the five nominated replacement players. The existing like-for-like protocols will apply in this situation," the ICC added. Meanwhile, the ICC announcement also stated that the rule changes to boundary line catches and DRS protocols will be informed later.