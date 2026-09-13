Marcus Trescothick unsure of England coaching future despite 3-0 victory vs Pakistan

New Delhi:

Marcus Trescothick remains uncertain about his place in England’s Test coaching set-up as Stephen Fleming set to arrive in the UK and begin preparations for his first assignment as the team’s full-time head coach. The former Chennai Super Kings head coach was appointed to succeed Brendon McCullum but delayed his arrival after finishing his association with the IPL-based team.

Trescothick, on the other hand, stepped into the interim head-coach role for England’s three-Test series against Pakistan and helped guide the side to a 3-0 victory. Notably, his temporary spell followed a turbulent summer in which Ben Stokes retired from international cricket and McCullum was removed from the Test role, while Joe Root returned to the captaincy.

As things stand, the coaching structure for the upcoming series against South Africa in the World Test Championship will be decided by Flemming. Trescothick, who has worked as McCullum’s assistant and Test batting coach since 2022, could be in contention for the batting coach role, but nothing is certain. Mike Hussey was approached about taking over the batting role but has reportedly declined the opportunity.

Trescothick to prepare England for Sri Lanka

Trescothick is due to travel to Southampton on Sunday as England prepare for three T20Is against Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday. McCullum, now responsible for the white-ball teams, will be joined by assistants Sarah Taylor, Tim Southee and Jeetan Patel. Kevin Pietersen will also join the group as a specialist mentor.

Meanwhile, Trescothick said his Test future would become clearer after Fleming, Rob Key and McCullum discussed the coaching structure.

“No, not really. I've spoken with Rob Key a little bit over the last couple of weeks and had bits of discussions on what might happen. I think when Stephen [Fleming]'s over and then they - Rob and Stephen and Brendon - can get together and really sort of thrash out exactly how it's going to look, then we'll probably be involved in those sort of conversations afterwards,” Trescothick said as quoted by Cricinfo when asked if he had an idea of his Test commitments going forward.

Trescothick also backed greater English representation within the Test coaching system. The ECB is seeking to develop coaches internally, with Jonathan Trott currently leading the Lions alongside Graeme Swann and Ravi Bopara.

Also Read: