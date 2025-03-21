What is written on gold and diamond rings that Indian players were gifted after T20 World Cup 2024? Check here India lifted a T20 World Cup for the first time after 17 years as Rohit Sharma and his men defeated South Africa in the final in Barbados in June 2024. The BCCI gifted the players a special ring, celebrating the efforts of the players. Check what is written on the gold and diamond rings.

The Indian players were gifted with beautiful gold and diamond rings in the BCCI Naman Awards for recognition of their T20 World Cup 2024 triumph in the West Indies and the USA.

India defeated South Africa in the final to clinch a victory from the jaws of defeat that ended their long wait for an ICC title. The nation dived into euphoria following the team's victory in the World Cup.

Celebrations galored in India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a hefty prize money of Rs 125 crore for the Indian team. Notably, the Indian Board had also gifted a gold and diamond ring to each of the squad members during its annual function - Naman Awards - in Mumbai last month.

Check what is written on the rings gifted to the Indian players

The Indian players donned the rings as they posed with a special gift from the Indian Board. The ring is a 60-gram 18-carrot gold Diamond ring which is personalised with every player's name and jersey number on it.

Apart from these two things, the ring also features the names of teams that Rohit Sharma and his men defeated and also the victory margin in each of those games.

The ring features India's opponents and the victory margins in order of the latest matches that took place in the tournament. India's win over South Africa in the final by seven runs is at the top, followed by their semifinal victory over England by 68 runs.

India also defeated Australia (24 runs), Bangladesh (50 runs), Afghanistan (47 runs), USA (7 wickets), Pakistan (six runs) and Ireland (8 wickets) as they marched onto the title win unbeaten throughout the tournament.

The World Cup win saw India end their 17-year-long wait for a T20 World Cup. They had won the 20-over World Cup in the inaugural edition in 2007 and had waited for it since then. India suffered a few close shaves, including their runners-up finish in 2014, a semifinal outing in 2016, and another semifinal finish in 2022.

The BCCI hailed the Indian team while gifting these rings. "Presenting Team India with their Champions Ring to honour their flawless campaign in the T20 World Cup. Diamonds may be forever, but this win certainly is immortalised in a billion hearts. These memories will 'Ring' loud and live with us forever," said BCCI on X.