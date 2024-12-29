What is the highest successful target chased down at the MCG in Tests?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India will be chasing a target in the high 300s after Australia managed to bat the day out with a fighting partnership on Day 4

Australia with their final stubborn partnership between Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland, managed to bat the fourth day out of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against India at the MCG, taking the win a bit out of the equation for the visitors going into the final day. As it stands, Australia are 333 runs ahead with a wicket left and all three results are still possible with 98 overs to be bowled on Monday, December 30.

However, by not declaring, Australia have indicated that the pitch hasn't deteriorated enough and after the fightback India showed with the bat, Australia were a little more conservative than what they have been in the past traditionally. India would first want to get that final wicket early on the last day of the MCG Test and then go about the target cautiously.

India wouldn't want to lose a couple of wickets early in an attempt to go hammer and tongs after the target from the outset. India need to win to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the WTC Final. Whatever target Australia set, it will be the highest successful chase in Tests at MCG if India are to do the unthinkable.

The highest successful chase in Tests at MCG was 332 around 96 years ago. The highest successful chase at the venue in the 20th century is 231 by Australia against England during the 2013/14 home Ashes series, which suggests that it won't be an easy ride.

Highest successful target chased down in Tests at MCG

332 - England (vs Australia) - 1928, won by three wickets

297 - England (vs Australia) - 1895, won by six wickets

295 - South Africa (vs Australia) - 1953, won by 6 wickets

286 - Australia (vs England) - 1929, won by five wickets

282 - England (vs Australia) - 1908, won by one wicket

The last time around India were chasing a target at the MCG was in 2011 when the visitors fell for 169 all-out chasing 292. Hence, India would want to start well cautiously, play on the merit of the ball because a few balls are staying up and down and it won't be easy even if there are enough overs in hand. Then, if India see there is an opportunity with the target in sight, with enough overs and wickets in hand, they they will go for the target but another draw is on the cards.