What is Team India's latest ICC ranking after winning Women's World Cup 2025? The Indian Women's team, under Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy, won the World Cup for the first time on Sunday (November 2), beating South Africa in the final by 52 runs. Here's Team India's latest ICC ranking after their World Cup heist.

New Delhi:

Team India won the World Cup for the first time on Sunday, beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. ICC has now updated the latest team rankings at the end of Women's World Cup 2025, and the Women in Blue are placed third with 126 rating points.

Australia are way ahead in the rankings and continue to stay on top with 163 rating points, 37 more than the second-placed England. Interestingly, even England have same rating points as India but are ahead in second position due to decimal points which are not shown while mentioning the ratings.

Notably, Australia and England grabbed the first two positions in the points table of the Women's World Cup but lost their respective semi-finals to India and South Africa, respectively to get knocked out. The runners-up South Africa, led by Laura Wolvaardt, who were on a five-match winning streak in the World Cup at one stage, are in fourth place with 99 rating points.

What about other teams?

Among other teams, New Zealand are in fifth position, who were heartbroken to not make it to the semis after losing to India in the league stage. Rain played spoilsport in most of their matches and two of their games in Colombo were also washed out due to rain, which hurt their campaign massively. Their skipper Sophie Devine even criticized the scheduling of matches in the city despite there being a lot of rain in October.

West Indies who missed the recently concluded World Cup are in ninth place in the rankings while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan are in sixth, seventh and eighth positions respectively.

Latest ICC Women's Team rankings