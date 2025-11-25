What is Team India's biggest defeat in Test cricket in terms of runs? South Africa have set India a mammoth target of 549 runs to win the second and final Test at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Given the number of overs left and the deteriorating pitch, a win for India looks improbable, while the hosts will need a heroic effort even to draw the Test match.

India are staring at another series defeat at home against South Africa as the visitors have almost batted them out of the ongoing Test match in Guwahati. The Proteas have set the hosts a mammoth target of 549 runs in a maximum of 108 overs, and India have already lost two wickets for just 27 runs. They will need a heroic effort from their batters on the final day to save the Test but for now, a series defeat seems imminent. Moreover, looking at the way India have batted so far in the series, a massive loss cannot be counted out either.

Notably, for the first time in 21 years, India have been set a target of more than 500 runs at home in the longest format. The last time it happened was in 2004 when Australia set them a 543-run target in Nagpur. India lost that Test match by a margin of 342 runs, which remains their biggest defeat in terms of runs.

Having lost both their openers already in the ongoing Test in Guwahati, India are certainly staring at another defeat as well and it will be an achievement for them if they manage to draw the game as well.

India's biggest defeats in terms of runs in Test cricket

342 runs vs Australia in 2004

341 runs vs Pakistan in 2006

337 runs vs Australia in 2007

333 runs vs Australia in 2017

329 runs vs South Africa in 1996

India must tackle South Africa's spin trio to save the Guwahati Test

It goes without saying that saving the second Test won't be easy by any means for India on the final day. They are 522 runs away from an unlikely win and must bat for 90 overs maximum to save the Test. However, they will have to tackle the spin trio of Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthuamy to save their remaining eight wickets. Moreover, Marco Jansen is also in great form, having accounted for six wickets in the first innings and has already dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second innings too.

