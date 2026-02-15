What is Pakistan's lowest all-out total in T20 World Cup history against India?

New Delhi:

Pakistan are in all sorts of trouble in their high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15. Asked to chase a record 176 in their third clash of the T20 World Cup 2026, the Men in Green were jolted by the Men in Blue.

Pakistan lost Sahibzada Farhan in the first over and kept losing their way as the Indian bowlers bossed the powerplay. The Men in Green were reeling at 34/4 in 4.5 overs and in danger of getting bowled out for their lowest-ever T20 World Cup score.

What is Pakistan's lowest T20 World Cup score against India?

Pakistan's lowest T20 World Cup score is 82 all-out, which came against the West Indies in 2014 in Mirpur. Meanwhile, their lowest all-out total against India in the World Cup is 128.

Lowest all-out totals for Pakistan in T20 World Cups:

1 - 82 vs West Indies in 2014

2 - 128 vs India in 2012

3 - 152 vs India in 2007

4 - 157 vs Australia in 2010

Pakistan were off to one of their worst starts. Hardik got Sahibzada early in the first over with a short ball as Rinku Singh took an easy catch at mid-on as Hardik started with a maiden wicket. Jasprit Bumrah then struck two blows in the second over as he trapped Saim Ayub in front before removing captain Salman Ali Agha in the same over. The Indians did not let the pressure ease off from Pakistan as veteran Babar Azam was cleaned up by Axar Patel in the fifth over.

India had earlier made 175/7 with Ishan Kishan leading the way with his blistering 77 from 40 balls. India scrambled a bit in the middle overs but ended up posting a decent score of 175.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq