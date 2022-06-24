What happens if Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retire today?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat and Rohit | File Photo

Cricket in India is no less than a religion. Players, no less than gods. So, when the prayers aren't answered, the devotees begin to question their faith, their gods, and their devotion.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not new to the scene. They are absolute legends of the game, who have done it all, and seen it all.

It was in 2011 that Sachin Tendulkar rode into the cricketing sunset. Over the next decade, Kohli and Sharma grabbed the brass ring and took it upon themselves to lift India and carry it to heights never seen before.

During this time, both of them, as all cricketers do, went through the tiring and emotional phases. But, their legacy during those moments was to shut the outside noise, get back up, and deliver better than ever.

Who can forget Virat Kohli's horror 2014 England Tour? Who can forget Kohli saying he knew he was going to get out? What happened after that? Well, a legend rose. His numbers in test cricket need no introduction. His return to the England soil after four years in 2018 proved why there'll always be just one Kohli. 593 runs in 5 innings. That sums it up.

Rohit Sharma returned after an unfortunate injury for a home series vs Sri Lanka in 2014, slammed an unbelievable world-record 264, and solidified himself as 'The Hitman' of world cricket.

Much was said about Sharma's form heading into the 2019 World Cup in England. What happened? The man came in, hit five centuries in nine matches, and ended up as the leading run-getter of the tournament.

But, for the last few years, the devotees have raised a lot of questions. Their faith seems to have shaken because the gods, who were meant to be invincible, have shown signs of mortality.

Experts, fans, and some cricket pundits have gone on to the extent of saying that there is no place for Virat and Rohit in the team. The number of trolls, criticism, and hate these two have faced for some time now has been on a whole other level.

What will happen if Virat and Rohit retire today? Everyone is replaceable. We have the Kishans, the Gaikwads, and the Shaws to take care of cricket. But, there is a greater story at play here. A story greater than cricket.

The ending, so to say, wouldn't be poetic. If Virat and Rohit don't make a comeback, it wouldn't be their loss. It would be the loss of the whole religion. The up-and-coming cricketers, the young devotees, who see them as someone they would want to become, will lose faith.

And what is religion without faith?