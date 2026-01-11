What happened to Washington Sundar? Why all-rounder walked off field during IND vs NZ 1st ODI? Washington Sundar walked off the field during the first innings of the first ODI between India and New Zealand at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. India skipper Shubman Gill opted to bowl first after winning the toss.

India lock horns against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi as the Men in Blue look to make the most of the series.

India won the toss and opted to bowl first at the first-ever men's international game at the Vadodara-based stadium. India skipper Shubman Gill hoped the surface would get easier to bat on under the lights.

Meanwhile, India went with six bowling options in Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar. Meanwhile, India were handed a worry after Sundar walked off the field mid-way in the first innings.

Why did Sundar walk back?

As per broadcast commentators, Sundar walked off the field after suffering a sprain in his back while bowling his fifth over of the match. He was put under medical observation. Sundar came to bowl his fifth in the 20th over of the innings.

More to follow..