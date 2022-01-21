LIVE Score West Indies U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Live Cricket Score ICC U19 World Cup Live Updates From St Kitts

Friday, January 21, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
West Indies U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Get the Live Cricket Scores, Latest Scorecard, Commentary, Highlights and Latest News from West Indies U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 in the ICC Under-19 World Cup at the Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
Basseterre (St Kitts and Nevis) Published on: January 21, 2022 16:52 IST
Match Details 

West Indies U19 vs Sri Lanka U19

19th Match, Group D, ICC U19 World Cup 2022
Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts
6:30 PM IST

WIU19 vs SLU19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips: ICC U19 World Cup West Indies U19 vs Sri Lanka

Dream 11 

Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Rivaldo Clarke(w), Giovonte Depeiza (c), McKenny Clarke, Onaje Amory, Shevon Daniel, Dunith Wellalage, Ranuda Somarathne, Matheesha Pathirana, Sakuna Liyanage

West Indies U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Online, TV

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In India
Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In Pakistan
In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.

In West Indies
In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Bangladesh
In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Sri Lanka
Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Australia
In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New Zealand
In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022. 

In the United States and Canada
In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In South Africa
In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In MENA Countries
In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.

