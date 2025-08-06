West Indies vs Pakistan ODI series: Where to watch in India? West Indies and Pakistan begin a three-match ODI series on August 8 in Trinidad. Rizwan leads Pakistan with Babar, Shaheen, and Naseem returning. Shai Hope captains a balanced Windies side, blending experience with youth as both teams eye 2027 WC prep.

Trinidad:

After an entertaining T20I series that saw Pakistan edge out West Indies 2-1, the two sides now turn their focus to the 50-over format, with a three-match ODI series beginning on August 8 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. The remaining matches are scheduled for August 10 and 12, and both teams will be eager to build momentum as they continue their preparations for the ODI World Cup in 2027.

Pakistan come into the series with a refreshed squad and a few notable changes. The return of Babar Azam adds significant strength to the top order, especially after he was recalled following an injury to Fakhar Zaman. The pace attack looks threatening, with the comeback of star quicks Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah. Young talents like Hasan Nawaz and Sufyan Moqeem are also expected to get valuable exposure as Pakistan looks to deepen its bench strength.

For West Indies, this series is a key opportunity to continue their resurgence in ODI cricket. Led by Shai Hope, the squad won three consecutive series and is eyeing their fourth. Meanwhile, the return of all-rounder Romario Shepherd will add balance to the line-up. The addition of Jewel Andrew and left-arm seamer Jediah Blades signals the Windies' focus on building a team for the future.

West Indies vs Pakistan squads

West Indies

Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim

West Indies vs Pakistan where to watch in India

Unfortunately, there is no live coverage of the match between West Indies vs Pakistan in India. However, live streaming is available. Users can log into the Fancode app or check their website for streaming.